Yeoman Senior Chief Petty Officer Candace Payne, from Nesmith, is a recent Command Pay & Personnel Administrators (CPPA) graduate. CPPAs serve as the critical link between an individual Sailor, his or her command, and the supporting personnel support organization.
CPPAs provide input to their leadership on issues related to Navy pay and personnel within the command; facilitate Navy pay and personnel transactions for command personnel on the behalf of the pay and personnel supporting organization; facilitate command level support to billet based distribution processes within the command; and provide guidance to command personnel on changes to Navy pay and personnel policies and procedures.
Additionally, Payne will perform Navy pay, personnel, and travel transactions at the appropriate level for both shore and afloat commands in accordance with policies, procedures, and system capabilities.
Payne has been in the U.S. Navy since 2000 and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Wilson.