Williamsburg County Department on Alcohol & Drug Abuse will have a drive- thru Narcan distribution on February 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2266 Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway. For more information call (843) 355-9113.
There are 133 Americans dying from Opioid overdose everyday.
•Obtain Narcan and learn how to administer Narcan.
•Learn about the resources available to help those struggling with addiction.
•Obtain Deterra bags and learn ways to safely dispose of your unused medications.
•Learn about preventative measures that can be taken to avoid overdose in your home.
•Learn about the signs and symptoms of an overdose.