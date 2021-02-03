On Friday, January 29, a backpack was left at the doorstep of the old Kingstree Police Department. The department was moved next door last summer. Officers Johnson and Oglesby searched the contents and found a box of photos and an envelope with an address inside. They will attempt to contact the person and reunite what may be precious memories to the family. Thanks to the good Samaritan who found it and took time to bring it to the police department.
Mystery backpack left at old KPD buidling
- BY MICHAELE DUKE news@kingstreenews.com
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Mystery backpack left at old KPD buidling
- LCVG crossing the County Line Road between Georgetown and Williamsburg counties
- Andrews woman dies in crash
- Hardee’s loses
- Going, going...
- Nope, those aren’t oysters
- Sup Chat brings citizens to the table
- Pee Dee COVID-19 Testing Opportunities (Feb. 1 - Feb. 7)
- TIPS FOR CHOOSING A TAX PREPARER
- Knowing God’s expectation for our lives