Mystery backpack pic
Photo by Michaele Duke

On Friday, January 29, a backpack was left at the doorstep of the old Kingstree Police Department. The department was moved next door last summer. Officers Johnson and Oglesby searched the contents and found a box of photos and an envelope with an address inside. They will attempt to contact the person and reunite what may be precious memories to the family. Thanks to the good Samaritan who found it and took time to bring it to the police department.