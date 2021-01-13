MUSC Health recently announced it has broken ground for a new hospital, welcoming Williamsburg Regional Hospital and Lake City Community Hospital to the MUSC Health family. The new facility is being built to replace the two existing hospitals and will become part of the Florence Division of MUSC Health. This allows MUSC to better serve the health care needs of Lower Florence County, Williamsburg County and other areas. The Heath family donated the land. Construction is scheduled for completion in January 2023.
“MUSC is unlike any other health care organization because our mission is to serve the state, to bring the best in advanced health care to people across South Carolina,” said Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., MUSC Health CEO and vice president for Health Affairs, University. “Today’s groundbreaking for this new hospital is yet another milestone in extending and fulfilling the mission of our enterprise.”
This MUSC Health - owned hospital will feature 25 licensed beds, full operating and diagnostic services, a 16-bay emergency department and the latest capabilities in telehealth.
Due to the increase in coronavirus cases, and to protect all individuals involved, the virtual groundbreaking featured a mailed announcement with mask included. There was also a shovel ceremony and brief comments by limited participants who followed COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.
“As our MUSC Board of Trustees saw when they approved this project, this new facility is more than bricks and mortar – it symbolizes the future of health care in our state. In addition to their vision, the Heath family made a generous donation of the land for this new, state-of-the-art facility that will welcome the Williamsburg Regional and Lake City Community Hospitals to the MUSC family. We are grateful for their dedication to the health and wellness of the community - it will have an impact for generations to come,” said David J. Cole, M.D., FACS, MUSC president.
The MUSC Health Florence Division consists of MUSC Health – Florence and Marion Medical Centers and the employed physicians of each hospital. Both hospitals and entities are a part of the MUSC family.
As the clinical health system of the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest quality patient care available, while training generations of competent, compassionate health care providers to serve the people of South Carolina and beyond. Comprising some 1,600 beds, more than 100 outreach sites, the MUSC College of Medicine, the physicians’ practice plan, and nearly 325 telehealth locations, MUSC Health owns and operates eight hospitals situated in Charleston, Chester, Florence, Lancaster and Marion counties. In 2020, for the sixth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC Health the No. 1 hospital in South Carolina. To learn more about clinical patient services, visit muschealth.org.
MUSC and its affiliates have collective annual budgets of $3.2 billion. More than 17,000 MUSC team members include world-class faculty, physicians, specialty providers and scientists who deliver groundbreaking education, research, technology and patient care.