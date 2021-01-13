From left to right, Mr. Patrick Pinckney, Lake City Community Hospital Board of Trustees Member; Julie Floyd, Chairman - Williamsburg Regional Hospital Board of Trustees; Patrick Cawley, M.D., CEO, MUSC Health and Vice President for Health Affairs, University; David Cole, M.D., MUSC President; James Lemon, M.D. - Chairman, MUSC Board of Trustees and Mr. Charles Schulze – Vice Chairman, MUSC Board of Trustees

PROVIDED/MUSC HEALTH FLORENCE DIVISION