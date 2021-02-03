Vital Aging of Williamsburg County Executive Director Robert Welch presented information to Williamsburg County Council during a recent Finance Committee meeting. The topic of discussion was the former Kelly Hospital. During Welch’s presentation, Supervisor Dr. Tiffany Wright said a grant had to be extended because work had never started. An application for an extension has been filed by Waccamaw Council of Governments. The grant is being administered through the Waccamaw Council of Governments in cooperation with Williamsburg County Government. Welch thanked Wright and members of the finance committee for the county’s completion of Environmental Phase I and Phase II studies last year.
The county currently provides an annual allocation to Vital Aging in the amount of $73,340. Welch told members of the county council finance committee that he will ask the board chairperson to call a special meeting of the board to ask them to rescind the letter of transfer and go back to the MOU and then give a response to the county. Transferring the property allows for funds to be released for the demolition of the property - property cannot be in the agencies’ name during the demolition phase.
In September of 2018, a Memorandum of Understanding was executed between the county, the Town of Kingstree and Vital Aging that provides guidance as to the responsibilities of the parties during the demolition phase of CBDG grant. The county attorney will draft of the proposed lease agreement that will go before council possibly in February.
In January 2019, the Legislative Delegation presented the Vital Aging board with a check for $300,000. The funds are in a restricted account and will be used for construction of the proposed Murdaugh Center which will be located where the Kelly Hospital currently stands.