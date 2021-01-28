In January 2019, the Legislative Delegation presented Vital Aging of Williamsburg County Executive Director Robert Welch with a check for $300,000. The funding was the jumpstart they needed to start demolishing the former Kelly Memorial Hospital and build in its place, the Murdaugh Senior Center. The occasion was one of joyful celebration and a rendering of the beautiful facility was on display.
At that time Welch said the project would take two to three years. In March of that same year Welch told Kingstree Town Council (during a request to be included on a list for Community Block Grant projects the town was applying for) County government grant funds had been awarded for the project. As of January 2020, the abandoned hospital located at 110 W. Mill Street is still standing.
According to Williamsburg County Supervisor Tiffany Wright, the responsibilities of the County regarding Vital Aging’s proposed center is to assist in the construction of the facility and maintenance. After 30 years, she said the property will be turned over to Vital Aging. The county currently provides annual appropriations of $80,000 to the agency.
The Vital Aging Board of Directors sent a letter in June 2020 to council requesting the property be transferred to the county. This was not an issue, as it would allow for the agency to apply for grants; however, several conditions were added that included the county would also assume construction of the facility, electrical, water, sewer, and other costs.
The requests were not presented to council as the supervisor did not feel comfortable committing to them. She said last year a grant awarded to Vital Aging to allow for the demolition of the building had to be extended because work was never started. Wright did suggest the construction could be considered in the next round of the Capital Sales Tax projects. She also suggested Vital Aging Executive Director Robert Welch address Kingstree Town Council about additional funding. Welch said he would go to the board with a request to draft another letter for council to consider during their February meeting.
When complete, the center will be named after the late Olin Murdaugh who was Vital Aging’s first board chairman. Murdaugh was also an educator for the Williamsburg County School District, a Kingstree Town Councilmember and served as Mayor pro tem.