Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and Williamsburg County Parks and Recreation are hosting their first An Evening of Motown on January 19, at 4 p.m. The event is the first of its kind and is certain to draw a crowd. An Evening of Motown, hosted by Sue-Ham, will be held at the Alex Chatman Complex at 147 W. Main St. in Kingstree.
Williamsburg County Parks and Recreation Director Turquoise Rouse said the County Music Festival Committee is hosting the event as a fundraiser. “This fundraiser will be use to help offset the expenses and festivities for the annual festival that’s held on the last Saturday in July each year,” said Rouse. “The committee works hard to provide an opportunity where citizens far and near can come together with family and friends to enjoy a fun filled day of music, food, business expo, vendors and activities.”
Local “celebrities” such as Kingstree Mayor Darren Tisdale, Williamsburg County Supervisor Tiffany Wright and Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner are a few of the participants that will dazzle the crowd. Tickets are available for purchase at the Williamsburg County Recreation Department or on eventbrite.com