Competition for the Miss Williamsburg County Scholarship Organization has been postponed until June 2021. The original date was June 12. Next year’s competition is scheduled for June 11, 2021.
Representatives for the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organzation made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s state and local competitions out of concern for Covid-19.
“Our young ladies will have another year to work on and improve their platforms,” said Local Executive Director Juantia Green. “This will also give them the opportunity to complete even more public service. Whether it be virtual or under the social distancing guidelines, helping the community is what this organization is all about.
Faith Oglesby was crowned Miss Williamsburg County 2020, with I’yunla Huell being crowned Miss Williamsburg County Teen. Both can be found on their title Facebook and Instagram accounts or via the Miss Williamsburg County Scholarship Organization’s social media.
Mary’s Angels Independent Living for Young Women is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of young women and hosts the competition. The Miss Williamsburg County Scholarship Organization is a preliminary pageant to Miss South Carolina.
For more information about the Miss Williamsburg County Scholarship Organization, visit http://misswilliamsburgcounty.weebly.com or Facebook.com/MissWilliamsburgCounty.