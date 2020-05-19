The South Carolina Hospital Association has been sending a Healthcare Heroes Truck around the state to recognize National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week. On Saturday, May 9, staff at Williamsburg Regional Hospital were greeted with a Healthcare Heroes Truck drive-by as they stood on the sidewalk.
“This unique approach to celebrating these important weeks for hospitals is our way of recognizing that the frontline healthcare workers in our member hospitals are the true heroes of COVID-19,” said SCHA President & CEO Thornton Kirby in a press release. “We wanted to make sure that doctors, nurses, and all the state’s hospital employees know that their heroic efforts do not go unrecognized, even in this time of social distancing.”
The Healthcare Heroes Truck began in the Upstate at the Prisma Health Oconee Medical Campus recently and traveled to more than 80 of the state’s hospitals with rotating billboard messages to boost morale and help recognize National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week. The trip concluded on May 12, at The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. “I think this show of respect and appreciation for all healthcare workers all over the state is heartfelt and speaks volumes for the organizers who have planned this trek,” said WRH CEO Sharon Poston. “While they are showing appreciation for us, we are appreciating them!”