McLeod Health Clarendon is pleased to announce the opening of McLeod Primary Care Turbeville located at 1126 Clarence Coker Highway. Providers Abbie Kirby, PA-C and Amanda McConnell. PA-C will provide convenient access to medical services for their friends, families and hometown community. In addition to providing care in Turbeville, Abbie Kirby will continue to provide care at Palmetto Adult Medicine located in Sumter.
“We are pleased to provide convenient access to primary care by locating in the Turbeville community,” said Rachel Gainey, McLeod Health Clarendon Administrator. “In a time when access to healthcare is crucial having local providers for primary care is essential in meeting one’s healthcare needs.”
The new practice will offer general healthcare services for adults and children specializing in well visits, physicals, immunizations, minor injuries and illnesses and chronic conditions, such as diabetes, asthma, high cholesterol and heart disease.
“The establishment of McLeod Primary Care Turbeville is part of our continued commitment to caring for our region,” said Ken Beasley, Senior Vice President of McLeod Physician Associates. “We are dedicated to increasing access to healthcare services with experienced providers for those who live in all the communities we serve. With the presence of Amanda McConnell and Abbie Kirby, the people of Turbeville have a convenient choice for care.”
Providers of McLeod Primary Care Turbeville welcome new patients and same or next appointments are available.
The practice is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. To make an appointment or for more information, please call (843) 659-2114.