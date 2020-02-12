Kingstree Middle Magnet School of the Arts is proud to announce that Paige McKnight, an eighth grade honor student, met the criteria of scoring 550 or higher on the Evidence-Based Reading and Writing or 530 or higher on the Math portion of the PSAT/NMSQT and is identified as a South Carolina Junior Scholar.
Paige will receive an Award of Merit certificate from the South Carolina Department of Education and may be invited to attend summer opportunities at participating South Carolina colleges and universities.