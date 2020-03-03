Kingstree, SC (29556)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain this evening. Low 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.