Janet McCrea, site manager of Kings Pointe, Queen Ann and Royal Knight Apartments in Kingstree, received the 2019 Director’s Choice Award for Outstanding Site Manager at the Partnership Property Management Annual Awards Banquet held at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology (SIMT) in Florence.
The award is one of the highest territory honors given to a site manager chosen from nominees of 60 properties that have shown exceptional professionalism, enthusiasm and dedication to their property. Director Emily DeMasters-O‘Brien presented the award. McCrea was honored in front of over 150 co-workers including Rick Allen, President and Partner, Jeff Holoman, Vice President and Partner, and Jason Buffkin, Vice President, of Partnership Property Management.
She has worked with Partnership Property Management since June 2013 and was nominated by her Property Manager, Debra McCants.
McCrea was chosen for this prestigious award because of her efforts to provide quality living in Williamsburg County and good resident relations. McCrea works aggressively to make Kings Pointe, Queen Ann and Royal Knight a safe, quiet and enjoyable home for all her residents. Partnership Property Management employs over 350 full and part-time employees, with the corporate office located in Greensboro, NC and branch offices in Florence and Asheville, N.C.