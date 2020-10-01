On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Vermelle V. McCrea retired after 23 years, 1-month and 15 days service in the Transitional Services and Human Resources Offices of The Williamsburg County School District.
McCrea has been a dedicated employee working under six superintendents and in positions as Transitional Services Secretary, Human Resources secretary, Human Resources Assistant and lastly Benefits Specialist. During her tenure in Human Resources she has recruited many qualified educators to Williamsburg County School District, some who are now administrators. Vermelle is excited for her retirement and looking forward to the next phase of life.
McCrea was also awarded a second Master of Arts Degree in Human Resources Management, virtually on May 9, 2020, by Webster University George Herbert Walker School of Business & Technology. She also holds a Master of Arts Degree in Human Resources Development from Webster University.
McCrea is the daughter of the late Mackie James McCrea, Sr. and Mae Ruth Bradley McCrea.