Local youth, Tiller Kennedy recently won second place in “The Andy Griffith Show” trivia contest at Mayberry Days® in Mount Airy, North Carolina. The week-long festival, held September 23 to September 29, included fun and games, shows, special guests, several contests, and much more, all to celebrate The Andy Griffith Show.
Presented by the The Surry Arts Council, Mayberry Days® is an annual festival for the entire family with activities and events for the fans who long for the days when life was simple. This year’s festival, drew crowds of people from all around the word.
Mayberry Days® has evolved over the years to help keep the Mayberry spirit alive. With both youth and adult competitions, Mayberry trivia contests are one of the most popular traditions during the festival.