It was there so why not. Shaniqua and Terrance Hayward-Davis celebrated their grand opening of Mason Bar and Grill at 109 N. Main Street in Hemingway with an August 27, ribbon cutting ceremony. Shaniqua, an accountant and husband Terrance, a tax preparer originally wanted to purchase the building as a place for their tax office. The space was huge which didn’t appeal to Shaniqua but the upstairs played right into her hands and was turned into the first Airbnb hotel in Hemingway.
She would later turn the downstairs into the Mason Bar and Grill, named after her son which is one of six. “I chose Mason because a bar is more masculine and my father is a Mason,” said Shaniqua. “I just threw it out there and my husband said, yea, that’s good.”
The space includes a bar and lots of seating. The menu, which is prepared by Shaniqua offers honey BBQ and Jerk wings, loaded seafood baked potato and her specialty, roasted oxtails. Mason Bar & Grill is open Monday through Saturday from 11a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.