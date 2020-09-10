Shooting
Glass shards from a vehicle mark the area where a woman was shot on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 9. A man was also shot on the other side of the building but died at the scene.

Shooting Wednesday afternoon on Greenlee and Senior Streets in Kingstree leaves one dead, another hospitalized. A gray in color vehicle was spotted driving by at the time of the gun fire. A man was fatally wounded and a woman was severely injured and transported to an area hospital.

Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (843) 355-6381. Callers do not have to reveal their identity to leave information.