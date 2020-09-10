Shooting Wednesday afternoon on Greenlee and Senior Streets in Kingstree leaves one dead, another hospitalized. A gray in color vehicle was spotted driving by at the time of the gun fire. A man was fatally wounded and a woman was severely injured and transported to an area hospital.
Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (843) 355-6381. Callers do not have to reveal their identity to leave information.