Glass shards shooting pic
Glass shards from a vehicle mark the area where a woman was shot on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 9. A man was also shot but died on the other side of the building.

Photo by Michaele Duke

A shooting Wednesday afternoon, September 9, on Greenlee St. and Senior St. in Kingstree leaves one dead, another hospitalized. A gray in color vehicle was spotted driving by at the time of the gunfire. A man was fatally wounded and a woman was severely injured and transported to an area hospital. 

Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shootings. Anyone with information concerning the shootings is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (843) 355-6381. Callers do not have to reveal their identity to leave information.