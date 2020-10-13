A Kingstree man has been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of eight people. Adrian McCrea, 34, of Kingstree, was arrested and charged by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office with eight counts of Attempted Murder, one count of Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Violent Felony and one count of Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling.
McCrea, a convicted felon, is accused of firing an AR-15 rifle into the club while standing in the roadway on October 10, around 2 a.m. while people were inside the club. McCrea then left the scene but was later arrested.
The investigation into this matter is ongoing and more charges are pending. Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office by calling (843) 355-6381. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.