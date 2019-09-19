The News staff hosted its inaugural First Responders Luncheon. On September 12, the team hosted over 130 first responders for lunch and special presentation. The event was held to acknowledge the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. House of Representative Cezar McKnight was guest speaker.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, there are approximately 4.6 million career and volunteer firefighters, police, emergency medical technicians and paramedic workers who serve communities across the nation.
The luncheon paralleled with the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by the Islamic group al-Qaeda that killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 6,000. According to reports, 343 firefighters and paramedics and 60 police officers were among those who died responding to the attacks. Many others have since died or continue to battle illnesses believed to be related to the contamination at the Twin Towers site.
The News presented a nine-minute video that featured first responders on duty and partaking in community service activities. Door prizes were given out and certificates of appreciation were presented to each department.
Departments included W.C. Sheriff’s Office, South Lynches Fire Dept., W.C. County Fire Dept., Kingstree Fire Dept., Kingstree Police Dept., Hemingway Police Dept., Lane Police Dept., Greeleyville Police Dept., EMS, and Emergency Management Division/E-911. Williamsburg County Supervisor Dr. Tiffany Wright and mayors from each municipality were also invited. See more photos online at kingstreenews.com.