The Lowcountry Food Bank will be delivering food during a drive-through style distribution, Friday, April 3, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hemingway Elementary School at 160 Baxley Road. The distribution is free and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Items include shelf stable goods, canned goods, pasta, fresh produce, and frozen protein items. In order to follow social distancing guidelines, drivers are asked to remain in their car.
Lowcountry Foodbank scheduled to deliver food Friday
