This is a tale of two textile companies.
Thirty miles apart within Williamsburg County, they are drastically different in much of their production methods and corporate structures. But in this time of COVID-19, they are answering similar calls to help prevent spread of the disease. Hemingway Apparel in Hemingway and Embroidery Solutions in Kingstree, both served by Santee Electric Cooperative, have converted significant portions of their production to making masks and gowns for healthcare professionals, first responders and other essential citizens on the front lines of our society.
Family business
Though it’s been there for almost 60 years, Hemingway Apparel can be easy to miss as you drive north along Highway 51 toward Johnsonville. Hidden behind a line of the white pine trees, only the subtle hint of a street sign—Apparel Drive—gives indication of the plant’s location. For the past 40 years it’s been a family-owned company, run by CEO Jack Marsh and his son Chris, the president. In that time, they’ve cut, sewed and packaged intimate apparel, sleepwear and T-shirts for some the world’s largest clothing companies as well as the Department of Defense.
In March, at about the same time the T-shirt side of their business had “tanked,” according to Chris Marsh, a new opportunity came about. Hemingway Apparel is a part of a consortium of textile manufacturers commonly known as the Hanes Parkdale Initiative that responded to the growing need for masks and gowns. According to Marsh, his company’s output of these articles of protection, which have gone to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the national stockpile, represents anywhere from a third to a half of their total production—practically replacing the void left by their T-shirt business.
Chris Marsh says his company is making approximately 3,000 masks per week.
“It’s been amazing because we had to go into full-scale overtime to meet the demand,” says Marsh. “It’s and honor and a privilege to be able to participate in such a large effort, realizing the impact that it has.”
Marsh takes the most pride from his 50 employees.
“They are fantastic,” he praises. “They all understand, in a very large aspect, that they are impacting someone’s life. They are saving someone’s life and they take it very seriously.
“I’ve talked to a couple of folks that we’ve hired that said they could have stayed home and drawn a $900 check, but they wouldn’t have felt like they’d given anything.”
Shirley Prosser is the stitch floor manager for Hemingway Apparel and has been with the company since the early 1970s. Although most of masks and gowns go to the national stockpile, some are staying within the state—specifically to the Medical University of South Carolina and to the state’s nurses—allowing her to make personal connections to what she and her colleagues are making .
“It’s a privilege to be a part of this,” says Prosser. “I have nieces that work (at MUSC) and I’m excited to know that some these masks are going to them.”
Stars of protection
Located in the Williamsburg Cooperative Commerce Centre in Kingstree since 2010, Embroidery Solutions is the nation’s largest operation of its kind. Like Hemingway Apparel, they have a history in the fashion industry, but today they are the largest producer of star fields for American flags and banners. The stars made by Embroidery Solutions end up on most flags, specifically those used by the Veterans Administration, the Department of Defense and all arms of the U.S. government.
According to owner and president Larry Severini, his company was heading into a strong spring season—as is typical in the flag industry—until COVID-19. The shuttering of manufacturing partners, businesses and social gatherings caused a drop in demand.
“When (COVID-19) happened, I wasn’t thinking we could make an impact,” explains Severini. “But we got a call from our county asking for help and we were more than happy to.”
About 10% of their production has shifted to PPE materials and most have been donated to local healthcare facilities and first responders in the area, including Williamsburg County Hospital, Lake City Hospital and the Kingstree Police Department. Embroidery Solutions has donated approximately 5,000 masks and 1,000 gowns.
“In the early stages of this pandemic, I think we were all very frightened of where this was headed,” says Severini. “When you hear that the local hospital was tying napkins around their face, you know you’ve got to help.”
The material used for the flag fields is spunbond polypropylene, the same material used in N95 masks which provides proper filtration of liquid particles. That’s why Severini feels strongly that there is opportunity beyond the charity.
“I think an offshoot of this is that there may be a trend towards bringing manufacturing back in America,” he says. “I think this will help increase the level of interest in all sorts of standard production here.”
That’s something that both Embroidery Solutions and Hemingway Apparel have been working toward with the South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership. The group has been trying to keep “cut and sew” operations running through the crisis and beyond, according to Chuck Spangler, president of the organization.
“These are two great companies,” Spangler says. “They are meeting critical needs.”
That’s a sentiment echoed by many in their communities, particularly Santee Electric CEO Rob Ardis.
“Both of these industries, and the gentlemen who run them, have been tremendous assets to our community for many years already—simply by virtue of the jobs and products that they supply in normal conditions,” says Ardis. “What they are doing now, in this time of great need, really pushes them to another level. This county and its citizens are very fortunate to have them here.”