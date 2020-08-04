State agriculture officials are warning South Carolinians to be wary of unsolicited packages of seeds mailed to them. According to a press release, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and Clemson University’s Regulatory Services division are working together to investigate after residents reported receiving packages they did not order.
The worrisome instances have hit close to home. The News’ Account Executive Casey McElveen received a package exactly like the ones published by Washington State Department of Agriculture. The News contacted the U.S. Department Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to report the package.
McElveen ordered a product from Amazon and was tracking the package. Her package is not scheduled to arrive for another week. She became suspicious when she noticed the contents described on the package was a wire connector, something she did not order. “We would not have known what to do if it weren’t for the Editor posting the information on our website,” said McElveen. “We put the package in a zip lock bag as directed and emailed the USDA. We’ll hold on to it till we hear back.” Other packages reported describe the contents as a bracelet or ring.
Similar reports have been made to agriculture officials across the country, according to the press release. APHIS is collecting reports and coordinating a national investigation. “Whatever the reason for these mailings, it’s important to use caution when it comes to unidentified seeds,” said South Carolina Department of Agriculture Assistant Commissioner Derek Underwood, who oversees the agency’s Consumer Protection Division. “If these seeds should bear invasive species, they may be a threat to our environment and agriculture,” said Steve Cole, director of Clemson’s Regulatory Services unit. “We don’t want unknown species planted or thrown out where they may wind up sprouting in a landfill.”
APHIS says if you receive an unsolicited package containing seeds:
• Do not open the seed packets or handle the seeds.
• Do not plant unidentified seeds. They may be invasive species that could displace or destroy native plants and insects.
• Retain the seeds and packaging and put them in a zip-top bag.
• Contact the USDA APHIS Smuggling Interdiction and Trade Compliance (SITC) program.
APHIS SITC can be reached at their website, by phone at (800) 877-3835 or by email at SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov. APHIS anticipates more guidance from USDA on this subject soon. Answers to further questions may obtained from the South Carolina Department of Agriculture’s Seed Lab at (803) 737-9717 or seedlab@scda.sc.gov, Clemson University’s Department of Plant Industry (invasives@clemson.edu) or a local Clemson Extension Office.