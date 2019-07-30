The Georgetown Dixie Debs are once again headed to the Dixie Softball World Series. This year they will travel to Texas to take part in the 2019 Dixie Girls Softball World Series beginning Saturday, August 3. The Debs will play at Coleman Park in Hopkins County, Texas.
The Debs won the state title on Sunday, July 14, in Monks Corner, sending them to the World Series tournament where they will represent South Carolina. This makes the 10th state title win for the Georgetown Dixie Debs.
This year’s team is made up of 12 players ages 16-20 from Georgetown, Andrews, Manning, and Kingstree, seven of whom are current and former Williamsburg Academy students.
Team members who currently attend WA include Kendall McKenzie and Nealy Lamb. Former WA students include Madi Wadford, Marti Easler, Brandy Gause, Madison Lamb, and Kinslee Wilson. Coaches include Pat Wildes, Walt Fulton, and Neil Lamb.
The Georgetown Dixie Debs will play against Florida in their first game. Teams from Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Texas will participate in the tournament.
Dixie Softball (officially, Dixie Softball, Incorporated) is a non-profit organization based out of Birmingham, Alabama. Founded by James E. “Obie” Evans in 1968 and later, along with others incorporated in 1975, Dixie Softball organizes hundreds of local youth softball leagues in 11 states throughout the Southeast Corridor of the United States.