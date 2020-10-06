Law enforcement invite clergy, citizens to meet for National Faith & Blue Weekend
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, Kingstree, Hemingway, Lane and Greeleyville Police Departments, along with the Williamsburg County Ministerial Alliance are inviting local citizens to join them in an effort to come together as one and discuss the concerns in our communities. The event will coincide with the National Faith & Blue Weekend that will be observed across the nation Sunday, October 11, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
This year the 2020 National Faith and Blue Weekend will be celebrated October 9 to October 12. According to the organization, at the heart of the initiative is the reinforcement of connections between law enforcement professionals and the communities they serve. Law enforcement, as well as faith institutions, are the key pillars of each community, and when they work together, neighborhoods thrive.
The country is suffering turmoil as recent events include shootings, riots, and protests. Bringing the community together with law enforcement can be of great value as it creates dialog in a non-confrontational atmosphere. “There is always an opportunity for us to come together and work on our relationships so that we better understand each other,” said Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner. He is inviting the local ministry to partner in the endeavor. “We’re asking that the ministers of the community come together, the houses of worship, something that we all serve in common, something that’s a place of peace,” said Gardner.
The event will be held at the Williamsburg County Recreational Center at 2084 Thurgood Marshall Hwy. in Kingstree. Attendants will enjoy barbecue style food, refreshments, fellowship, and community involvement. Social distancing rules will be followed and please wear a mask.