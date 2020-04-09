Legislators sought to ease fears and lend advice during an April 3, press conference held in Williamsburg County Council Chambers to a limited group. Senator Ronnie Sabb reiterated earlier approval of the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) request for $45 million to prepare for the pandemic. In addition, DHEC was provided authority to move supplies to areas that are most needed.
Sabb said this week legislators will meet to discuss continuing a resolution that makes certain all agencies in the state have the resources that they need to provide the services citizens require. Sabb said their other goal is to pass another resolution that will set the framework to address additional legislative priorities.
Representative Cezar McKnight encouraged everyone to follow state and local government recommendations on how to handle the pandemic. “The situation is not static, it’s fluid and it’s changing daily,” he said. McKnight added local government is doing everything it can to protect the citizens. “Right now, our number one goal is the safety of our citizens,” he said.
McKnight brought up the passing of the Paycheck Protection Program where small businesses can request a loan with 100% forgiveness as long as guidelines are followed. His words were echoed when Williamsburg Regional Hospital (WRH) Chief Medical Officer Dr. Troy Gamble, who was also in attendance, discussed the status of the hospital.
Just before the conference, WRH CEO Sharon Poston was in a teleconference with WRH Board of Trustees. The trustees voted to authorize Poston to file for a Small Business Association loan under the newly signed CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, which provides economic relief to small businesses and to support Americans’ health care needs.
Poston is requesting $2.1 million to aid in continuing operations for 2.5 months. The loan is 100% forgiven as long as they operate under their usual business model. The funds will be used solely for employee payroll. Payroll, rent, and utilities fall under the loan guidelines. The funds are a precious gift as the hard times are yet to come.
He said the hospital has set up a telemedicine platform where patients can talk with a physician.
Gamble also talked about precautions citizens can take to be safe, most importantly wearing a mask when in public to protect you and others. He also brought up an issue with some churches continuing to hold services. “The issue of having church right now truly a bad idea,” said Gamble, while speaking through a mask. His church sent out a memo stating though church and spirituality is important members have an obligation not to infect one another. They also set up an online payment program where members can tithe and acknowledged the many churches that are streaming their services.
Williamsburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder informed parents and students the seniors will graduate. She said the State Department of Education has developed a plan for all seniors to complete requirements to graduate by May 15. “I can assure our students and parents we are on task with our students graduating,” she said.
Wilder said she is confident 99.9 % of senior are ready and will meet the deadline. However, at time of press she could not confirm if there would be a prom or graduation ceremony. “I will assure the seniors, if possible, we will have those activities for our seniors and we will plan as if though they will occur. But if they do not occur, that’s no ones fault.”
After the conference Wilder was asked about children who may be held back. She said she told her principals, “We will have grace over grades. Each child will be given the benefit of the doubt and for children who may be borderline, they will go to the next grade and be monitored during the next school term.” She also said she is available to ask questions, via text, email or phone call. A video of the press conference is on The News – Kingstree Facebook page.