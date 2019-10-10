Kenneth Gardner Elementary School opened its Legend Bound Mentoring Program with the first meeting on September 11, at the school. The program has been a long-time aspiration of Colleen Kelty, school principal. “The mentoring program is a way to reach out beyond the classroom to further serve our students by bringing the community and school together to reach a common goal…to show that we care about children and their future. Mentoring a child can be the beginning of a meaningful relationship for the child and mentor,” says Kelty.
Approximately 25 community and staff members attended the Legend Bound Mentoring meeting to gather information and learn about what it means to be a mentor to a child. A mentor’s role is to be a dependable and consistent influence in a child’s life with the goal being to improve the child’s social and emotional well-being, self-confidence, interests and academic motivation. Mentoring does not just enhance the lives of the child being mentored, but also the adults that are doing the mentoring. Jenna Mickle, school counselor and program director, stated, “There are many ways one can mentor a child: by coming to school and having lunch, reading, playing games, helping with homework, or just talking to them. The key is to establish a relationship with them that nurtures and supports them.” Darcell Brunson, school music teacher, works alongside Mickle in working with school staff and parents in connecting students to a Legend Bound Mentee. Anyone interested in being Legend Bound mentee at Kenneth Gardner Elementary can contact Kelty, Mickle or Brunson at the school, (843) 355-7233.