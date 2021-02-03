The Low Country Veterans Group (LCVG) crossed County Line Road to support the Johnson Township Community for Christmas. THE LCVG led by Commander Earl Rutledge responded to the call of restoring hope and encouragement to a neighborhood by way of Amb. R. Tina Rice (Wound Healers). The event was approved and took place on Saturday, December 19, 2020, between the hours of 1:30 p.m. to 4 p. m.
The LCVG and volunteers came out to help setup and distribute toys, dolls, bicycles and gift cards to over 30 children between the ages of 0 to 17 years of age. Commander Earl Rutledge also added a special touch by giving food gift cards to some of the adults. The eldest member of the community Mother Neatha Coakley and a very special guest from 74 Pilos Rd., disable Army Altea Melvin also graced us with their presence.
The LCVG is excited, but it just seems that over the last 40 years, they have been crying out for help in this part of Williamsburg County. They have contacted the Officials of this county for maintenance and it has been ignored, unless pressed beyond a point. While yet in still paying expensive property taxes.
The event was hosted by Ambassador R. Tina Rice (Wound Healers) Disabled Army Veteran a residence of Johnson Township Community. Thank you to all the sponsors.