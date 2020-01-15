The Kingstree High Lady Jaguars came back from a deficit in the third quarter to beat Carver’s Bay 49-44 Friday night and improved to 11-3 overall and 4-0 in the region. The boys lost their home conference game against the Bears by a score of 72-59. Kingstree boys record is 3-10 overall and 2-2 conference. The Jaguars will host Mullins January 17. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
Jaguar Boys lead scorers:
John James - 18 pts
N’Chaz Alston - 16 pts
Jaden Swinton - 8 pts
Clinton Faulton - 6 pts
Lakilyis Casear - 4 pts
Khamix Wilson - 2 pts
Markel Dukes - 2 pts
Ra’Shean Cason - 1 pt
Lady Jags lead scorers:
Ticah McGee -16 pts.
Keymonie Mention -10 pts.
Yasmine Gamble - 7 pts.
Zyasia Burgess - 6 pts.
Ashanti Barr - 5 pts.
Keshaunna Houston - 2 pts.
Other teams’ scores were not provided at time of press.