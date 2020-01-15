Lady Jags Pic
The Lady Jags took another win Friday night against Carvers Bay Bears. Ticah McGee #10 was high scorer with 16 points and Zyasia Burgess had six points. The Lady Jags are 4-0 in region play.

Photo by Michaele Duke

The Kingstree High Lady Jaguars came back from a deficit in the third quarter to beat Carver’s Bay 49-44 Friday night and improved to 11-3 overall and 4-0 in the region. The boys lost their home conference game against the Bears by a score of 72-59. Kingstree boys record is 3-10 overall and 2-2 conference. The Jaguars will host Mullins January 17. Game time is 6:30 p.m.

Jaguars bb pic
Kingstree Jaguars Senior N’Chaz Alston #2, scored 16 points while junior Clinton Faulton #3 scored six points Friday night against Carvers Bay. The Jags are 2-2 in the conference. 

Photo by Michaele Duke

Jaguar Boys lead scorers:

John James - 18 pts

N’Chaz Alston - 16 pts

Jaden Swinton - 8 pts

Clinton Faulton - 6 pts

Lakilyis Casear - 4 pts

Khamix Wilson - 2 pts

Markel Dukes - 2 pts

Ra’Shean Cason - 1 pt

Lady Jags lead scorers:

Ticah McGee -16 pts.

Keymonie Mention -10 pts.

Yasmine Gamble - 7 pts.

Zyasia Burgess - 6 pts.

Ashanti Barr - 5 pts.

Keshaunna Houston - 2 pts.

Other teams’ scores were not provided at time of press.