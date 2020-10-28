In recognition of Pastor Appreciation Month, Kingstree United Methodist Church surprised Pastor Katherine Haselden Crimm with gifts, flowers, and cards during the Children’s Moment at the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, October 11.
Church Council Chairman Ernie Jarrett, on behalf of the congregation, presented her with Cards of Appreciation and a diaper bag for her to bring to church when little Miss Tancy gets here in late November! Cameron Gamble surprised her with a bouquet of flowers!! Children and Youth Director Josette Jarrett and the KUMC Kids were also part of the celebration to show love and appreciation to their pastor.
Pastor Crimm was also honored on the previous day when the KUMC Women of the Church brought baby shower gifts to a party for her.
KUMC offers three ways to worship on Sundays – the 9 a.m. informal Picnic Service on the back lawn, the 11 a.m. traditional (socially distanced) service in the sanctuary, and the live stream Facebook service at 11 a.m. (available any time after that). The Picnic Service is slated to continue through the month of October, weather permitting.
In addition, the pumpkins have arrived and are available for purchase to benefit the Kingstree Community Youth projects and their mission trip this summer. The Pumpkin Patch, on the KUMC front lawn, is open for sales Mondays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.