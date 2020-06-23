The Kingstree Police Department is preparing to relocate to a state-of-the-art facility next door to Kingstree Town Hall. Police Chief Andre Williams is asking the public for photos of past chiefs to be used alongside a plaque that will be hung in the new building.
Some names that have been researched include Town Marshals B.H. Myers, S.C. Anderson, and J.H. Epps. Police Chiefs include Richard Treme, Roger Wall, George Hammet, Karen Acosta, Robert Ford, and Eric Williams.
Anyone with photos can contact The News at (843) 355-6397 or email the photos along with information about the person in the photo to Michaele Duke at news@kingstreenews.com.