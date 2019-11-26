Kingstree Downtown Roadmap is back on schedule. William Freeman presented an update to Kingstree Town Council during its November 18, meeting. Kingstree Roadmap is a visual strategic plan for the downtown area of the city. A committee has scheduled two public input sessions where citizens can be involved with the process that includes a market study, branding, and future designs. “After this we’ll have a timeline and a map that will guide us on not only what our community wants but what this consultant group thinks we should start heading towards,” said Freeman. The sessions are December 10 and December 11 at 6 p.m. with a final review on December 12, with councilmembers.
Customers will soon be able to pay their water bill online. Kingstree Town Manager Richard Treme said customers would also have access to their payment history and usage. “These are things I believe are going to do and it will certainly save us and our people a lot of time and effort needed to mail or pay their bills,” said Treme. There could be a small fee to use the service.
In other business, Treme provided an update on the new police and fire department construction. Treme said the construction firm estimates the building will be complete by late May 2020, if it quits raining. “Raining will slow it down somewhat but once that can get the pads in, they can start construction and hopefully before Christmas they will have about half of the building, or the framework done.” said Treme.
Council also recognized ten local businesses. According to administration, there are 120 businesses located within the city limits. The businesses have a reported approximately $121,000,000 in gross retails sales. The new businesses recognized were Artsy Cakes, Auddie Brown Auto Sales of Kingstree, Carolina Family Care/MUSC Health Primary Care of Kingstree, Law Offices of Cezar McKnight, Little Wizards Learning Center, Lovett’s Family Auto sales, Miles & Company, Monkey Bottoms Boys, Nievea’s Fish Market, and Vice Outdoors.