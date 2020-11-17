October 18 - Information Only, N. Longstreet St., Kingstree
•Theft from Motor Vehicle, N. Longstreet St., Kingstree
•Assault – Intimidation, N. Longstreet St. (Pizza Hut), Kingstree
•Suspicious Person, Academy St. and Green St., Kingstree
October 19 - Burglary/Breaking & Entering, N. Longstreet St., Kingstree
October 21 - Suspicious Person, 2nd Ave., Kingstree
•Incident Not Reported, Nelson Blvd., Kingstree
October 22 - Breaking & Entering; Vandalism of Property, N. Longstreet St., Kingstree
•Breaking & Entering, N. Longstreet St., Kingstree
•Larceny – All Other Three Bicycles, Virginia St., Kingstree
October 23 - Larceny of Bicycles, Highland Dr., Kingstree
•Assault and Battery 3rd, Martin Luther King Hwy., Kingstree
October 24 - Disorderly Conduct, Tomlinson St., Kingstree
•Disorderly Conduct, Martin Luther King Hwy., Kingstree
October 25 - Theft from Motor Vehicle, N. Longstreet St. (Kingstree United Methodist Church), Kingstree
October 26 - Forgery, Thurgood Marshall Hwy. (Tanner’s Gas Station), Kingstree
October 27 - Vandalism of Property, 2nd Ave., Kingstree
•Vandalism of Property, Benson St., Kingstree
•Theft from Motor Vehicle, Thurgood Marshall Blvd., Kingstree
October 28 - Larceny; Vandalism of Property, Tomlinson St., Kingstree
•Property Damage, Butler Crossing Apts., Kingstree
October 29 - Property Damage, Wheeler and Graham St., Kingstree
•Assault – Simple, Nelson Blvd., Kingstree
October 31 - Larceny – All Other, Martin Luther King Hwy. Apts., Kingstree
Source: Kingstree Police Department