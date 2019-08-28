Additional suspects still being sought
An arrest has been made in an August 12, shooting that ended the life of a Williamsburg County man. According to a press release issued by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office on August 19, Eric Eqwan McCrea, 19, of Shady Lane in Kingstree, has been charged with murder.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence on White Oak Road in response to a shooting but found no one at the residence. They were advised the victim who was later identified by Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison McKnight as Henry Raford, 48, was taken to an area hospital in a personal vehicle. Raford was flown to another hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
An investigation revealed that McCrea and two other male suspects entered the residence, armed with a gun yelling “Police, police” then shot the victim. Once inside the suspects began to demand money and drugs then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. At time of press, the Sheriff’s Office continues to search for the two suspects.
On August 16, McCrea was arrested and booked at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident can contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 355-6381. Callers do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.