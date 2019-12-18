Horry County Police Department, Horry County Sheriff’s Office and Williamsburg County Sheriffs Office arrested Iva Lamar Griffin, 46, of Thorne Ave., Kingstree, December 10, and charged him with Murder in connection to a December 6, shooting at Roses. Griffin is alleged to have shot Nancy Cherise Fulton, 40, of Kingstree several times before fleeing the scene.
He was transported to the Williamsburg County Detention Center on his respective charge. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office by calling (843) 355-6381.
You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.