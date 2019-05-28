Kingstree Library is please to announce its 2019 summer programs begining June 10.
Mondays is Sizzlin’ Science from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. children between the ages of six to 15 will learn scientific method, will have the opportunity to learn more about the components of the environment such as fish, birds, plants, and will learn how scientists design and conduct experiments. Children will learn how to use microscopes and other observational instruments and will test some fun things individually and as a group with student made objects. Advance sign-up is advised for this class.
Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. is Storytime for Stay-at-Home Pre-Schoolers. Little ones will play, read books, and have arts and crafts projects. This class is meant to support parents who are teaching their children to come to the library and learn with others.
Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. is Creative Space. This year round program is a non-competitive time for people of all ages to paint and draw and experiment with various art supplies. This is a year round program.
Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. beginning on June 18, is an adults only escape room. Adults will meet to try as a group to solve a puzzle using clues and prompts.
Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. is the intellectual social time for adults called Wednesdays at Ten. The group gathers to converse about the interest in words and ideas and to share writings of theirs and others and share show and tell objects of interest to them. Coffee and tea are served. This is a year round program.
Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. is summer reading for ages zero to 12, beginning on June 12. The theme this year is A Universe of Stories. Join them for fun and entertainment while continuing to read.
Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 is Legos for All. Everyone can enjoy learning to make Legos constructions alone or with another person. This is a year-round program.
Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. is Bingo!!!Bingo!!! This is a mainly adults program that has become very, very popular and is conducted every week of the year.
All library programs are free of charge, always. Children five and under must be in the company of an adult at all times when in the library.
The Kingstree Library is located at 215 N. Jackson St. and its telephone number is (843) 355-9486. Most programs do not require pre-registration, Nut Sizzlin’ Science does have a sign-up sheet.