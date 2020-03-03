The Kingstree Library is pleased to announce the following weekly programs during the month of March.
Tuesdays
Storytime is for stay-at-home little ones to enjoy reading a story, playing games and doing arts and crafts. Children learn to come to the library with their adults and meet other children doing the same thing from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
Creative Space for Everyone is a time for people of all ages to enjoy painting (mostly) in a non-competitive, just for fun environment from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. All supplies are provided.
Wednesdays
Wednesdays at Ten is a study group for adults, a time for intellectual exploration of subjects of interest to individual members with a special emphasis on observations, words, and writings from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Thursdays
Lane Head Start Class visits the Library for stories, play, crafts and art. This time reinforces the learning experience at school by introducing the children to the library from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
Legos for All lets all ages come to play and build Lego sets and to use Legos for building original structures. This is a great opportunity to learn to engineer structures from 4 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.
Bingo! Bingo! For mainly adults is a fun evening with prizes awarded to winners from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Special reading programs, science programs, and movie events offered during the year.
The library is located at 215 N. Jackson St. in Kingstree. For more information you may call (843) 355-9486. Children under six years of age must be accompanied by an adult at all times. All programs are free.