Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested an employee of the Kingstree Water Department Monday. According to a press release, Betty Carisa Eaddy, 48, was charged with Embezzlement of Public Funds.
Eaddy is alleged to have collected cash from customers, provided receipts to them, intentionally voided the payments on their accounts in the computer system and kept the cash payments for herself. She admitted to stealing the town funds for personal use on multiple occasions.
The SLED investigation was requested by Kingstree Town Manager, the Kingstree Finance Director and the Kingstree Police Department.
Eaddy was booked at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office.