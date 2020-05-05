Kingstree DSM Nutritional Products – a business dedicated to producing nutrients that are critical for the overall health and well-being of humans and animals at all stages of life – donated $10,000 nitrile gloves, 1,000 surgical masks, and 200 N95 masks to the Williamsburg Regional Hospital, located in Kingstree. The donation will help fund the hospital’s COVID–19 efforts in buying critically needed medical supplies, updating hospital facilities, and equipping medical staff with required personal protective equipment (PPE).
Sharon Poston, CEO of Williamsburg Regional Hospital stated, “I wish to convey a grateful heart and a sense of peace while surrounded by all of this chaos and uncertainty. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your tremendous help.”
DSM is a global purpose-led, science-based company specializing in Nutrition, Health & Sustainable Living. Its purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM Kingstree is excited to help the Williamsburg Regional Hospital.
This donation is in line with DSM’s mission of ensuring not only the safety of employees, but also the safety of families and the community.