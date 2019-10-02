It seems every year rumors circulate that Kingstree BiLo is closing. The same rumor is going around town once again. According to store manager Ricky Daniels, that's the first he's heard of it. Daniels said he's heard the same rumor every year since he came to the store over six years ago. "Unless something went on this last week, I haven’t hear of anything," he said, adding the store is thriving.
The rumor may have surfaced after Daniels' recent decision to leave the store. He is moving out of state to join his wife. A new manager will take over October 4. He said he will miss his customers.
The News contacted Southeastern Grocers Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Joe Caldwell. He said the rumor unequivocally is not true. "BI-LO is completely committed to the Kingstree community and our dedicated customers. Our store team in Kingstree looks forward to serving the community for years to come".
Southeastern Grocers, Inc. is parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. Earlier this year the company closed 22 locations, including 13 in South Carolina.