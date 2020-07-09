The Eleventh Masonic District Scholarship Winner will compete for one of Prince Hall Grand Lodge’s two $4,000 Scholarships.
Kerry D. Singleton, Jr. is the finalist winner of District Eleventh Scholarship Elimination Competition. The scholarship committee conducted the local elimination competition according to The M.W. Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the State of South Carolina Guidelines. Due to COVID-19, the competition was held via FreeConferenceCall Online Video during the month of May.
Singleton is a 2020 honor graduate of C.E. Murray High School, a Williamsburg Technical College candidate for graduation for the degrees of: Associate of Arts, Associate of Applied Science in Early Care and Education, and a Certificate in General College Studies. He is a member of Prince Hall Male Youth Group known as Knights of Pythagoras, has several work experiences, and has many leadership and volunteer experiences.
Singleton plans to attend Morehouse College and major in Political Science – apart of the Pre-Law track. His ultimate goal is to attend law school and become an attorney and politician. He feels this will give him the opportunity to have the greatest positive impact on policies that affect people’s lives in the local communities, the state and the nation.
Singleton will represent The Eleventh Masonic District in competing with 10 other Masonic District finalists from across the state of South Carolina.
The finalists will be competing for one of M.W. Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of South Carolina two $4,000 scholarships on July 25.
The District Essay judges were Sisters: Mary L. Darby, Sadie Cooper and Doris Knowlin.
The Eleventh Masonic District consists of brothers from Georgetown and Williamsburg counties, and the District Scholarship Committee consists of brothers: Harmon Cooper, Jr., Chairman, Mark Easterling, Gilmore McManus, Tyrone Frasier, Qulex J. Dickerson, Claude Graham and Robert L. Scott 33°, District Eleventh Deputy.