Keep South Carolina Beautiful (KSCB) received a Keep America Beautiful (KAB) Diamond Level State Affiliate Recognition Award at the KAB National Awards Ceremony, which took place during the KAB 2020 National Conference in Memphis, Tennessee on February 13.
KSCB was honored for its outstanding promotion of the KAB and for its program support for South Carolina’s local affiliates, distinguishing itself as an exemplary statewide affiliate organization.
“It’s an honor to recognize Keep South Carolina Beautiful and their State Leader, Mallory Coffey for such valuable, mission-based work that help communities become more socially connected, environmentally healthy and economically sound,” said Keep America Beautiful President and CEO, Helen Lowman. “Our state affiliate leaders are transformative, bringing to life creative, resourceful, and meaningful programs in support of their local communities.”
KSCB earned the Diamond Level recognition for its implementation of multiple community improvement programs, including:
•Cigarette Litter Prevention Program: For educating the public on cigarette litter and eliminating it in South Carolina. This program received the Cigarette Litter Prevention Program Grant totaling $10,000 to assist in placing more than 250 ash receptacles throughout South Carolina. The bins are free to place where cigarette waste is found, and are still available upon request.
•Beautification Workshops: With grant funds and other donations, KSCB has been able to host beautification workshops that educate how to properly plant and maintain a tree to the general public. These workshops can include how to select the correct tree to plant in an area, how to use locating services, and how to ensure the tree will develop into a healthy investment for many years to come.
“Receiving this award from Keep America Beautiful reminds us that our programs, focused on behavior change, are working to create a cleaner, greener and more beautiful South Carolina”, said Mallory Coffey, State Leader of Keep South Carolina Beautiful. “We are proud to know that Keep South Carolina Beautiful is doing its part to teach citizens it is their responsibility to keep a clean community. We are teaching others to act as citizens and not as customers.”
The KAB National Conference, its premier educational and networking event, brought together more than 400 leaders from KAB’s national network of affiliates, business leaders, policymakers and other experts who shared innovative ideas and proven strategies to help end littering, improve recycling, and beautify America’s communities.
For more information about KSCB or this award, please contact Mallory at mcoffey@palmettopride.org.