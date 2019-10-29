Williamsburg County 4-H and the HomeTown Chamber are partnering again to bring the Junior Leadership of Williamsburg to the youth in Williamsburg County. The objective of this program is to enhance knowledge of our county, assist in the development of leadership skills, and encourage participation in civic activities and projects. JLW is open to all public and private high school juniors in Williamsburg County. The top 15 applicants will be accepted into the six-month program. There are six scheduled meetings that highlight career and leadership opportunities in Williamsburg County.
The program will begin with a Leadership and Team Building session in January. The participants will then go on tours to learn about industry, county government, health care, and agriculture. At the conclusion of the program, there will be a graduation ceremony at a county council meeting followed by a reception at the Williamsburg County Clemson Extension office. After graduation, graduates will go on a trip at the conclusion of the program.
Any interested juniors, contact Carly Smith at the Williamsburg County Clemson Extension office and request an application. Carly can be reached at (843) 355-6106 or carly2@clemson.edu. Applications are due November 15, to the Williamsburg County Clemson Extension office. Applicants will be chosen based on GPA, extracurricular activities, and leadership experience. Chosen applicants will be called for an interview with the Junior Leadership of Williamsburg Committee. Following the interview, chosen participants will be notified of their acceptance into the program. All participants and parents must sign a commitment statement that participants will attend each of the six meetings. There will be a $10 registration fee to be paid if chosen for the program. Applications are due back to the Clemson Extension office by November 15.
