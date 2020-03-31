Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman recently released the following joint statement announcing that South Carolina’s schools will remain closed for the duration of the month of April:
“At this time, students, parents, and families should plan for South Carolina’s schools to remain closed through the month of April. Our dedicated teachers and school administrators have done a tremendous job in making it possible for our students to learn at home. We understand that the prospect of schools remaining closed for an extended period of time places stress and strain on parents and children. Rest assured, if there is any way to safely open our schools earlier, we will do that, but schools must remain closed to protect the health and safety of South Carolinians.”
On March 15, Governor McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-09, which closed public schools for students and non-essential employees through March 31st. The governor will issue an additional executive order to extend the K-12 school closures through the month of April in the coming days.
As his previous executive order did, the governor’s executive order will apply to the state’s public colleges, universities, and technical colleges, and encourage those institutions to maintain existing plans to provide instruction through virtual learning.
In the midst of the Coronavirus affecting citizens across the state, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce released current unemployment claims data.
According to the news release, in the week ending March 21, 2020, the advance figures for South Carolina claims within the state was 31,054, an increase of approximately 1600% from the previous week’s count of 1,996. 67 claims were reported in Williamsburg County. This means that there were 31,054 individuals who both live and work in the state of South Carolina who filed an initial claim during that week. The number of people who applied for benefits does not represent the number of people approved as that’s ongoing.
In the week ending March 21, the advance figures for South Carolina interstate initial claims was 772, an increase of approximately 800% from the previous week’s count of 97. This means that there were 772 individuals who live in South Carolina, but filed for unemployment insurance against another state.
The unemployment insurance claims process is 100 percent online. Residents do not have to visit an SC Works center to file for benefits. There is no “in-person” process. Most of the questions the agency is receiving through their call center can be found on the website dew.sc.gov and YouTube page SC DEW.
The Department of Employment and Workforce say there are many exceptions to the unemployment insurance process due to federal and state assistance. They are updating their dew.sc.gov/covid-hub daily.