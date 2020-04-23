The Kingstree Fire/Police Department building is coming along as planned and on schedule. No major changes have been made since its inception. The layout shows the law enforcement side is more secure and somewhat smaller because there is no need for staff to sleep over. The fire department side includes a meeting room that can be used by police and fire, as well as for community meetings. Currently, meetings are held in the Kingstree Council Chamber.
Kingstree Town Manager Richard Treme was asked what are some differences in the older buildings versus the new one. “Where can I start?” he said laughing. He said better accommodations for males and females and everything located on one floor make for a better design. “It was designed as a police department and a fire department,” he said. A brick exterior was chosen over metal because Treme said it simply looks better. Arches will create interest across the front bays. Five bays for fire apparatus are also available for police if the need arises. A ribbon cutting ceremony could take place around the end of June.