Citizens, elected officials and former fire and police chiefs came out to help celebrate a ribbon cutting and tour of the joint Kingstree Fire and Police Complex. The building was named the Richard L. Treme Public Safety Complex. Kingstree Town Manager Richard Treme is a former Kingstree Police Chief and Chief Magistrate.
Comments were made by Senator Ronnie Sabb by way of his representative, Representative Cezar McKnight and Williamsburg County Supervisor Dr. Tiffany Wright. As McKnight looked toward Treme, he recalled a promise made over 30 years ago. “I know you all have been promised this building since Hurricane Hugo,” said McKnight. “Mr. Treme, congratulations, please don’t retire, we still need you. There’s a lot to be done.”
McKnight was joined by other guest speakers who praised the first responders who will work in the new facility and the citizens who voted for the One Cent sales tax in a 2016 referendum that created the funding to build the facility. Revenues from the penny sales tax have been used to build other public safety buildings as well as update the county’s radio system and purchase much needed equipment. A new Williamsburg County Fire and EMS facility is currently under construction.
