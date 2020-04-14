Columbia, SC- Join park rangers from the National Park Service, US Forest Service and South Carolina State Park Service on Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18 for the 2020 South Carolina Virtual Campout. National Park Service and State Park Service in South Carolina are working together to bring the parks to your backyards and living rooms through this virtual experience. For more information and schedule of activities 2020 South Carolina Virtual Campout follow the parks on Facebook.
A wide range of activities will be offered as a part of the virtual campout. Several special guests will showcase the natural and cultural world with programs to include storytelling, living history and camping related activities. We encourage you and your family to “camp out” at home and virtually connect this weekend to your state’s treasures. Warm the hot chocolate, cook a smore on your grill and tune into your parks. This event is designed to keep visitors and employees as safe as possible by mitigating the spread of the Coronavirus.
“We are really excited to bring the parks into your homes,” says National Park Superintendent K Lynn Berry. “It is truly is a collaborative effort between the South Carolina State Parks, US Forest Service and National Park Service. We look forward to the day when the public can come back safely into the parks.”
There are 47 state parks in South Carolina who can be followed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SC.State.Parks/; Twitter: @SC_State_Parks; and Instagram: @SCStateParks. There are 4 US Forest Service district offices and 2 national forests, Francis Marion and Sumter, in South Carolina. To learn more about them go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/scnfsor https://www.facebook.com/scnfs/. There are 7 National Park sites, 1 national trail and 2 heritage corridors in South Carolina. Go to https://www.nps.gov/state/sc/index.htm for more information on these sites.