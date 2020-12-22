Local attorney Ernie Jarrett was sworn in as Family Court Judge, Third Judicial Circuit, during a December 16, ceremony. South Carolina Supreme Court Justice George C. James, Jr. presided over the ceremony that took place in the Williamsburg County Courthouse. Attendants were limited to a small group of family and friends.
For the past 12 years Jarrett has served as the Family Law Section Council for the South Carolina Bar and served as its chairperson from 2018 to 2019. He has served on the Supreme Court Commission on Docketing, Family Court Committee since 2017 and the South Carolina Family Court Bench-Bar Committee since 2015. He also served as the SC Bar Young Lawyer Division 3rd Circuit Representative for eight years and the SC Bar Judicial Qualifications Committee for three years.
The Honorable Melissa J. Buckhannon, Family Court Judge, Fifteenth Circuit recognized the COVID Class and made remarks. Attorney William Jenkinson said he will miss Jarrett who enjoyed a 28-year career with the Jenkinson, Jarrett and Kellahan P.A. Law Firm. “I can say without any equivocation whatsoever that Ernie Jarrett is the most qualified lawyer to assume the position of family court judge in the history of this state. He has spent his entire legal career working in the family court,” said Jenkinson, adding. “His absence from our law firm will create a large vacancy which will be difficult, if not impossible, to fill. At the same time, this will be a huge gain for the judiciary, particularly the family court bench in South Carolina.” Jarrett achieves the honor upon the retirement of another one of the law firm’s partners, Jenkinson’s brother Bubber, who has served as family court judge since 2007.
After remarks, Jarrett’s wife Josette held the Bible as he took the oath. After the swearing-in, daughters Winston and Katie assisted their father with the robe as Josette, son Kyle, his wife Lauren and their infant daughter, Evie, looked on. Jarrett would address the group, recognizing the numerous people that guided him and participated in his journey. “I have huge shoes to fill,” he said.