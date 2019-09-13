The school year begins at the library with a number of programs for all ages. For those who do not yet have a library card, just bring a form of identification showing Williamsburg County to be your work or residence address. Library cards are free of charge and can open the door to a world of information. The library offers print books, audiobooks and videos for you to take home and use. Your library is here to assist you with your information and recreation needs and is here to support your academic pursuits. The library provides Wi-Fi, computer access, fax service, scan service, and copy service as well as a number of interest programs, listed below.
•Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to10:45 a.m. is Storytime for stay-at-home preschoolers and their parents. Play, read and do a little craft, with counting and letter play.
•Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. is Creative Space for all ages. Use art materials to draw, paint, learn about color and shapes and be with others who enjoy playing with the visual arts.
•Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. is Wednesdays at Ten. Just beginning the fourth year of meeting in an intellectual oasis, this is a time for adults to share thoughts, words, what they are reading, what they are making, what they are interested in doing. Coffees and teas are served.
•Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. is Escape Room for ages six to 17 to work together to solve interactive puzzles.
•Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. is Lane Head Start Library Storytime when classes travel to the library for stories and crafts. This provides an early start for youngsters to become familiar with this county resource for lifelong learning.
•Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. is Legos for All, a time to come and play with the library’s sets of Legos.
•Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. is Bingo! Bingo! Bingo! big fun, mainly for adults.
Children five and under must be accompanied by an adult while in the library. Library programs are always free of charge. The Kingstree Library is located at 215 N. Jackson Street. Please call (843) 355-9486 for questions or additional information.