Williamsburg County Library is pleased to announce the following events for the month of October:
Mondays movie night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays STORYTIME for stay at home preschoolers from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
CREATIVE SPACE - art for all ages from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesdays
WEDNESDAYS AT TEN - Social time for grown-up lovers of learning from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
ESCAPE ROOM – Interactive puzzles for ages six to 17 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursdays
LEGOS FOR ALL AGES from 4 pm. to 5:20 p.m.
BINGO, BINGO, BINGO for mostly adults from 6 – 7 p.m.
On October 31, join them at Blocktoberfest Downtown Kingstree from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Children five and under must be with an adult at all times when in the library.
The library is located at 215 N. Jackson St., Kingstree, call (843) 355-9486 for more information.